REFILE-China stocks open down over 2 pct, extend previous day's sharp fall
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 19, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-China stocks open down over 2 pct, extend previous day's sharp fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix typographical error in headline)

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China stocks opened down over 2 percent on Wednesday, extending previous day’s sharp losses amid growing uncertainty over the monetary policy outlook.

Stocks plunged more than 6 percent on Tuesday, their biggest fall in three weeks, on speculation the central bank may be in no rush to ease policy further and concerns a further weakening in the yuan would hit importers.

The CSI300 index fell 2 percent to 3,748.18 points at 0130 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.7 percent to 3,646.75 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.2 percent, to 3,737.6, 10.58 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent, to 23,488.44 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

