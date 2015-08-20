China stocks fall more than 1 pct in early trade

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes fell more than 1 percent in early trade on Thursday, shrugging off government intervention in the previous session.

The CSI300 index was down 1.3 percent at 3,833.98 points by 0147 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5 percent to 3,736.23 points.

Futures pointed to expectations of further losses. The China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.4 percent, to 3,785.6, 48.38 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.3 percent at 22,876.21 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)