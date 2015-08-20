FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks fall more than 1 pct in early trade
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks fall more than 1 pct in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes fell more than 1 percent in early trade on Thursday, shrugging off government intervention in the previous session.

The CSI300 index was down 1.3 percent at 3,833.98 points by 0147 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5 percent to 3,736.23 points.

Futures pointed to expectations of further losses. The China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.4 percent, to 3,785.6, 48.38 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.3 percent at 22,876.21 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.