October 8, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks jump at open, catching up after global market rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks opened up over 3 percent on Thursday, its first day of trade after a week-long holiday, catching up with gains posted in global markets.

During Oct 1-7, when Chinese markets were closed for the National Day holiday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 8 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 4 percent while global oil prices also staged a robust rebound.

The CSI300 index rose 3.7 percent to 3,321.03 points at 1:31 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.3 percent to 3,153.86 points.

Stock index futures also surged.

China CSI300 stock index futures for October rose 4.6 percent, to 3,270.4, 50.63 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.3 percent, to 22,452.70 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

