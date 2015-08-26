FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-China stocks rise at open after cuts to interest rates, reserve requirements
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 26, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-China stocks rise at open after cuts to interest rates, reserve requirements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers)

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes opened up on Wednesday after aggressive monetary easings announced by the central bank on Tuesday evening following a massive market slide.

The CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent to 3,062.57 points at 1:26 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 2,980.79 points.

The benchmark indexes had tumbled 19 percent in the previous three sessions.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September rose 0.4 percent, to 2,842, -220.57 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The People’s Bank of China cut interest rates and lowered the amount of reserves banks must hold for the second time in two months on Tuesday, ratcheting up support for a stumbling economy and a plunging stock market

China’s Financial Futures Exchanges announced Wednesday morning that they will raise transaction fees and margin requirements for index futures to curb speculation.

Benchmark mainland indexes gave up all the gains made from Beijing’s unprecedented stock market rescue in July, in which hundreds of billions of dollars were directed into the market, and this week entered negative territory for the year-to-date.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent, to 21,434.25 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.