China stocks rise in early trading, extending Tuesday's gains
September 9, 2015

China stocks rise in early trading, extending Tuesday's gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China major stock indexes rose in early trading on Wednesday., extending Tuesday’s near 3 percent gain, suggesting that Beijing’s efforts to stabilise the market is beginning to pay off.

The CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent to 3,359.98 points at 0138 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,194.83 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September rose 1.7 percent, to 3,328.2, 31.78 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.8 percent, to 21,630.75 points. (Samuel Shen and pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
