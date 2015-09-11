FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks wobbly in early trade; small-caps outperform
September 11, 2015

China stocks wobbly in early trade; small-caps outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes bobbed in and out of positive territory on Friday as investors awaited more data for clues on the health of the economy.

The CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent to 3,353.95 points by 0154 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 3,193.89.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September rose 0.8 percent, to 3,327, 26.95 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.5 percent at 21,672.32.

China will release data on August bank lending, industrial output, retail sales and investment in coming days.

Data this week showed imports and exports continued to contract while deflationary pressures intensified, putting manufacturers under more stress. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

