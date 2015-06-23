FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks open mixed after sharp correction last week
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 23, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks open mixed after sharp correction last week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China stocks opened narrowly mixed on Tuesday after the market resumed trading after a three-day holiday, with futures markets showing traders see more rough weather ahead.

Last week, China’s stock market slumped more than 13 percent, their worst showing since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Analysts said liquidity concerns were at the forefront of the correction, triggered by tightening of margin financing, a series of IPOs that locked up funds in escrow, and generally tight money conditions in the run-up to the end of the first half.

The CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,644.19 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to 4,467.50 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for July fell 1.1 percent, to 4,662.2, 18.01 points above the current value of the underlying index. (Reporting by Sam Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.