FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
URGENT-China stocks rocket 8 pct at open after weekend rescue moves
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 6, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

URGENT-China stocks rocket 8 pct at open after weekend rescue moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China stocks exploded higher on Monday after Beijing enacted an unprecedented series of policy moves to support the market over the weekend.

The CSI300 index rose 7.7 percent to 4,186.24 points by 0130 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 7.0 percent to 3,943.00.

China CSI300 stock index futures for July rose 6.7 percent, to 4,228.6, 42.36 points above the current value of the underlying index.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.7 percent, to 26,238.72 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.9 percent, to 12,850.86.

Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.