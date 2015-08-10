FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks rise in early trade despite weak data
August 10, 2015

China stocks rise in early trade despite weak data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes opened higher on Monday, shrugging off weak trade and inflation data over the weekend.

The CSI300 index rose 1.0 percent to 3,947.47 points by 0128 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent to 3,786.03.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 1.3 percent to 3,904, 43.47 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.5 percent at 24,433.66 points.

China’s leaders are under growing pressure to stimulate the economy further after producer prices in July hit their lowest point since late 2009 and exports tumbled 8.3 percent in their biggest fall in four months. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
