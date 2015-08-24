FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks dive at open as pension fund rules fail to inspire
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 24, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks dive at open as pension fund rules fail to inspire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China major stock indexes opened down sharply on Monday as investors failed to take inspiration from the formalisation of rules allowing pension funds to invest in the stock market over the weekend.

Many investors had expected the central bank to cut reserve requirement ratios at banks over the weekend, freeing up fresh liquidity for investment, but the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) held off.

The CSI300 index fell 3.8 percent to 3,454.60 points at 1:26 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.8 percent to 3,373.48 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September also tumbled 3.8 percent, to 3,348.2, 106.40 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 3.6 percent, to 21,605.97 points. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.