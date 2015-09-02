China stocks fall at market open despite brokerage support

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes opened down on Wednesday, despite pledges by a number of brokerages to increase their stock invesment to support the market.

The CSI300 index fell 3.8 percent to 3,235.32 points at 1:34 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 4.0 percent to 3,040.87 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 2.1 percent, to 2,944.2, 291.12 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.0 percent, to 20,977.93 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)