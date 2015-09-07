China stocks rise at market open as regulators calm investors

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China major stock indexes rose in early trading on Monday following remarks by regulators to calm the market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a post on its official microblog late on Sunday that markets were more stable and risks associated with high levels of leverage have eased following a period of high volatility.

The CSI300 index rose 0.6 percent to 3,385.40 points at 1:35 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent to 3,188.58 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September rose 5.3 percent, to 3,188, -197.40 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.8 percent, to 21,016.56 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)