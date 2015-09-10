FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, Hong Kong stocks fall in early trade amid volatile regional markets
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 10, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

China, Hong Kong stocks fall in early trade amid volatile regional markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks pulled back on Thursday morning, joining volatile regional markets, as investors took profits from sharp rebounds over the past two sessions.

The CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent to 3,364.44 points at 1:39 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent to 3,206.24 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 0.9 percent, to 3,296.4, -68.04 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 2.2 percent, to 21,635.74 points.

Major stock markets in the region fell, with Japan’s Nikkei index falling nearly 4 percent, while the Taiwan market lost 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
