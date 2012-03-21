HK shares set to dip at open with earnings in focus

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on Wednesday as sluggish corporate earnings and weak overnight markets spur further profit-taking in one of Asia’s top performing benchmarks this year.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent to 20,888.2 points on Tuesday while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong shed 1.5 percent.

China’s Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that profits at state-owned non-financial enterprises fell 10.9 percent in the first two months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier, the first decline since November 2009.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.3 percent as of 0040 GMT while South Korea’s KOSPI was off half a percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country’s third-largest carrier, said on Tuesday that it has set capital expenditure for 2012 at about 54 billion yuan ($8.54 billion), up 9 percent from a year earlier.

* China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd , the country’s largest non-state-owned shipbuilder, said on Tuesday that it plans to deliver 10 very large ore carriers (VLOCs) to Brazilian mining giant Vale SA this year.

* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) has cut ethylene production in five refineries in March to boost oil products output, a report on a website run by parent China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) showed on Tuesday.

* Swedish auto brand Volvo has hired New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin, who has electrified basketball fans around the world, to help sell its luxury cars in China and the United States. Lin signed a two-year contract to appear in advertisements and act as a brand ambassador for Volvo, owned by China’s Geely, parent of Geely Automotive Holdings Ltd .

* Potash marketing consortium Canpotex, jointly owned by North American fertilizer producers Potash Corp, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, said on Tuesday it has signed a contract with Sinofert Holdings to supply the Chinese fertilizer maker with 500,000 tonnes of potash in the second quarter of 2012, at pricing that is in line with year-earlier levels.

* Belle International Holdings Ltd, which posted a forecast-matching 24.3 percent rise in 2011 profit, said its unit would buy Big Step Ltd, a sportswear products distributor in China, for up to 920 million yuan as it aims to strengthen its presence in the mainland. For statement click here

* Watch distributor Hengdeli Holdings Ltd reported net profit for 2011 jumped 47.1 percent year on year to 814.9 million yuan, with net profit margin at 8.1 percent, and said it would keep opening new outlets to tap the growing mainland market. For statement click here

* Huaneng Power International Inc reported net profit for 2011 fell 64.7 percent year on year to 1.18 billion yuan, and said it saw uncertainty persisting due to slowing economic growth and inflation in China. For statement click here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)