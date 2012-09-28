Hong Kong shares seen edging up after China rebound

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Friday following the previous session’s bounce on expectations that China would take measures over the coming long holiday to boost the economy and support its domestic stock markets.

The Hang Seng index ended the day up 1.2 percent on Thursday helped by a late-day surge in Chinese shares which bounced off multi-year lows. The China Enterprises index closed up 1.5 percent.

In China, the Shanghai Composite rose 2.6 percent to finish the day well above the 2000-point mark.

Some investors believe that when the index is below 2000 -- as it was briefly on Wednesday, and nearly again early Thursday -- there’s a big chance authorities will take steps to prop up the stock market.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.1 percent while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2 percent as of 0040 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Russian billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Michael Cherney reached an 11th-hour settlement in a dispute over a billion dollar slice of aluminium giant RUSAL, shortly before they were due to give evidence in a drawn-out London court case.

* Shares of China’s home grown sports brands such as Li Ning could be a focus after Nike Inc’s posted a 12 percent drop in first-quarter earnings and orders in China for the next several months fell for the first time in three years, choking off what had been a growth engine for the world’s largest sportswear maker.

* Two former top aides to Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday he should approve a $15.1 billion bid by China’s CNOOC Ltd to take over Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.

* China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd prices $400 million 2017 bond with 2.125 percent coupon.

* Warren Buffett-backed Chinese auto maker BYD Co Ltd said on Thursday its vice president had resigned due to the company’s restructuring and for personal reasons. Yang Long-zhong had no disagreement with the board, the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Eric Meijer)