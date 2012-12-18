FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2012 / 12:46 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen edging up at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were seen opening higher on Tuesday following a strong close on Wall Street and on expectations of a sustained rebound in China’s domestic markets.

The Hang Seng index closed down 0.4 percent on Monday at 22,513.61, easing slightly from a 16-month high. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 0.1 percent.

China shares on the mainland hit their highest level in 4 months with the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings trading in positive territory on the year after last week’s big surge.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei extended its strong run and was up 0.5 percent while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2 percent as of 0030 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* AIA Group will resume trading following the a $6.45 billion stake sale by insurer American International Group which priced the offering near the top of an indicative range.

* China Oilfield Services said on Monday it did not agree with a preliminary assessment by Norwegian tax authorities for tax payable and penalties worth of 872 million yuan ($140 million) on subsidiaries of a company it acquired. Credit Suisse has cut its rating on the stock to “neutral.” ID:nL4N09R3H6]

