HK shares rise as China plays rebound, Shanghai firm

(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 1.4 pct, Shanghai Comp rises 0.2 pct

* China shares in HK climb for 1st day in 10

* Short-covering, quarter-end buying lifting HK -traders

* HK property developers rally, China Life up after earnings

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday with locally listed Chinese stocks climbing for the first time in 10 days after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy may continue.

The move higher on a mild pick up in trading volumes came as a reprieve for a Hong Kong market that has seen its 2012 rally stall and trading volumes flag, with sluggish corporate earnings putting investors on the backfoot since late February.

The Hang Seng index had advanced 1.3 percent to 20,951.22 by the midday trading break, bringing its gains for the quarter to 13.5 percent. If those hold, the benchmark will have had its best start to the year in 19 years despite recent weakness.

Financials led the rebound with HSBC Holdings up 2.3 percent, while Hong Kong developers, among the top performers this year, extended Monday’s gains. Sun Hung Kai Property, Asia’s top developer by market value, rose 3.2 percent.

Traders attributed some of the day’s gains to ‘window-dressing’ - where portfolio managers buy outperformers and sell laggards - ahead of the quarter-end, while short-covering after the recent pick up in bearish bets helped turnover.

“Coming into the end of one of the best quarters for the markets in years, you would expect that there could maybe be a little reversal of the current selloff and we should see some window dressing to give us a good month- and quarter-end close,” said a Hong Kong-based trader at a European brokerage.

Beyond that, market direction remains unclear particularly since corporate earnings out of China have done little to entice investors to chase the rally.

China’s industrial firms suffered a rare annual drop in profits in the first two months of 2012, mainly in petrochemicals, metals and auto companies, the latest sign of weakening momentum in the world’s No. 2 economy.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose just 0.2 percent, significantly underperforming the rest of Asia.

Also keeping gains in check were fears of more fundraising from China corporates, particularly banks.

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd fell 1.4 percent after the mid-sized lender priced a $1.44 billion share offering in a capital-raising deal to boost its balance sheet.

China Life shares rose 3 percent, largely on short-covering, despite the firm reporting a poor set of 2011 results, with profits slumping 45.5 percent.

A quarter of the day’s turnover in China Life shares in Hong Kong on Monday was related to short-selling, according to data from the stock exchange. Short-interest hit 40.1 percent last Wednesday, the highest this year.

Credit Suisse maintained its “neutral” rating on China’s largest insurer saying that while the results were weak the growth in the value of new business was better than the brokerage’s expectations.