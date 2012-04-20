HK shares edge lower, China firm; both poised for weekly gain

(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.6 pct

* Tencent, financials pull back after rally

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped slightly on Friday on weaker U.S. economic data while China markets were firmer, but both benchmark indices were headed for weekly gains on hopes of further policy easing in China.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to 20,944.14 by midday, dragged lower by financials which have outperformed this week. HSBC Holdings fell 0.2 percent while China Construction Bank dropped 0.3 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6 percent. For the week, both benchmarks were poised for gains of just over a percent each.

Turnover on both markets remained subdued as investors waited for more easing on the mainland to support economic growth that is expected to slow to around 8.4 percent this year. China reported its slowest quarterly growth since the tail-end of the financial crisis in the March quarter.

Earlier this week, the official Xinhua news agency quoted an unidentified central bank official as saying China will increase liquidity both through open market operations and by cutting banks’ reserve requirements to steer the economy towards a soft landing.

Hong Kong investors took profits on relative outperformers such internet firm Tencent Holdings which hit multiple record highs earlier in the week.

Worse-than-expected economic data from the U.S. including jobless claims in March which came in above forecasts cut appetite for risky assets across Asia on Friday.

“Put into the context of the first-quarter rally this pullback isn’t unreasonable particularly since the case for China is no longer strong growth,” said Norman Chan, head of investments at wealth manager Calibre Asset Management, which invests in Chinese and Asian funds.

Chan said equities were about 75 percent of the firm’s overall assets, up from around 65 percent at the end of last year, and believes there is still room for growth for Chinese retail stocks.

Want Want China, which sells food and beverages, rose 4 percent and was the top performer on the Hang Seng index in relatively healthy volume.

Shares of Tencent retreated slightly from a record high but are still up over 6 percent on the week as retail investors chased the rally in the stock, making it the top weekly performer behind Ping An Insurance, which is up 7.8 percent.

Chinese insurers rallied on Thursday in strong volume in Hong Kong and Shanghai on speculation that China’s industry regulator would expand investment options for the sector.

The Hang Seng index pulled back from its 50-day moving average, currently around 21,000, which could keep a lid on gains in the near term.