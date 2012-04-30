Hong Kong shares rise on Chinese banks, up 2.6 pct for April

(Updates to close)

* HSI rises 1.7 pct for the day, 2.6 pct for the month

* Agricultural Bank of China gains 1.9 pct after Q1 earnings

* China Eastern at 5-wk high after plan to buy aircraft

* GOME falls 5.4 pct, warns of decline in Q1 earnings

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, led by gains in Chinese banks after they reported increases in quarterly profits, with the Hang Seng Index ending April up 2.6 percent following March’s 5.2 percent slide.

Shares of China’s big four banks rose despite concerns over growing pressure from a slowing economy and rising funding costs.

“Weak figures (among Chinese banks) for the first quarter were expected. But investors are more interested in their performance going forward,” said Steven Leung, a sales director at UOB Kay Hian.

“Anticipation of an improvement in coming quarters on hope of supportive policy from the mainland fuelled buying for the (bank) stocks,” Leung added.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China, the nation’s No. 4 bank by market value, climbed 1.9 percent to their highest in six weeks. It said last Friday its first-quarter net profit grew 27.6 percent on rising fees and net interest margins.

Bank of China, the country’s No. 3 by market cap, rose 1.9 percent, China Construction Bank surged 2.2 percent, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the world’s biggest bank by market value, was up 1.4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index ended Monday 1.70 percent higher at 21,094.21, its highest close since March 19.

The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings finished the day 1.6 percent higher at 11,081, and was up 4.1 percent on the month. The index had slumped 10 percent in March.

Mainland Chinese financial markets are closed Monday and Tuesday. Hong Kong financial markers will close for a public holiday on Tuesday.

Investors are watching China’s official April PMI, expected on Tuesday, for signs that the slowdown in the country has bottomed out. Analysts that Reuters polled suggest a further improvement to 53.6 in April from an 11-month high of 53.1 in March.

MAJOR STOCK MOVES ON EARNINGS

At one point on Monday, home appliance retailer GOME Electrical Appliances Holding was down 7.4 percent, to its lowest level since November 2008. The stock ended the day off 5.4 percent.

After the market close, GOME warned of a significant decline in profit for the three months ended in March 2012 due to a drop in sales revenue and a loss from its e-commerce business.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd, which reported a 73.8 percent decline in first-quarter profit, rose 2.3 percent to hit its highest in five weeks. The stocks ended 0.78 percent higher for the day.

China Shenhua Energy rose 2.2 percent after the country’s largest coal producer reported a 6 percent gain in quarterly profit, while China Coal Energy jumped 4 percent after it posted a 15 percent increase in first-quarter profit. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)