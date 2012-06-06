Hong Kong shares recover, China flat as industrials drag

* HSI up 1.4 percent, H-share index up 0.4 percent

* Shanghai Composite, CSI300 both little changed

* Gold mining stocks rally as precious metals rise

* Energy, materials bounce but weak turnover points to low conviction

* Shenhua shares down 2.7 percent in HK to lowest since July 2009 (Updates to close)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks extended a mild recovery on Wednesday from 5-1/2 month lows hit earlier in the week as investors bought into beaten down large-cap stocks, although sluggish trading volumes suggested few investors were making big bets.

The Hang Seng index ended the day up 1.4 percent at 18,520.53, near the day’s high. The China Enterprises index underperformed, rising just 0.3 percent as mainland markets remained weak.

The Shanghai Composite and the large-cap focused CSI300 both ended the day little changed with manufacturing and industrials dragging the benchmarks lower.

SAIC Motor and Sany Heavy led losses among machinery and equipment makers on the mainland losing 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

“Activity levels are dismally low but investors are clearly taking some comfort from S&P futures trading higher,” said a trader at a large American brokerage in Hong Kong.

Upcoming events such as the European Central Bank’s meeting, economic data for the eurozone and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, or its commentary on the economy, will determine the direction of the market, he added.

The Hang Seng’s two major constituents, HSBC Holdings and China Mobile, which together comprise almost a quarter of the index weight, were the two biggest boosts on the day.

HSBC, Europe’s largest lender, ended the day up 2.8 percent while China Mobile closed up 2.9 percent, its biggest single-day gain since March 12.

Major European markets opened with solid gains and S&P futures were up about 1 percent on speculation central banks across the world could act to stimulate the global economy.

LOW VOLUME

Conviction was lacking though, as turnover on the Hong Kong exchange remained light and at $5.9 billion was about 13 percent below the past month’s daily average.

Shares in the energy and materials sectors that bore the brunt of a sell-off that began last month rebounded over 2 percent.

A rise in crude oil prices helped major producer CNOOC recover its losses for the week. Its shares rose 3.8 percent, making it one of the top gainers on the Hang Seng behind three property counters.

Real estate stocks extended gains after a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report on Tuesday that said Hong Kong residential prices could rise 5 to 10 percent this year.

New World Development rose 6.1 percent while Henderson Land and Sino Land each added over 4 percent.

The mild respite for risky assets also pushed gold prices higher, lifting shares of mining companies such as Zijin Mining , which rose 6.8 percent and was the top performer among Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares.

Zijin shares in Shanghai rose 2.2 percent.

Other gold stocks on the mainland rallied as well with Shandong Gold surging 6.8 percent and Zhongjin Gold was up 4.2 percent.

Morgan Stanley recommends gold stocks partly on expectations that any central bank moves to ease via asset purchases is likely to weaken the US dollar and consequently push the price of gold up.

Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, rising in tandem with the euro and risky assets ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting, as investors watch for more action from policymakers to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Bucking the trend among cyclicals, top coal producer China Shenhua hit its lowest level since July 2009 on the back of rising inventories and slower growth in China. Shenhua shares ended the day down 2.7 percent.

Shenhua shares in Shanghai fell 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)