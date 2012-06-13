HK, China shares eke out gains; Esprit slumps

(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.3 percent, H-shares index up 0.6 percent

* Shanghai Comp up 0.8 percent, CSI300 up 1.2 percent

* Esprit loses a fifth of value as CEO quits

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares eked out gains on Wednesday in light trading with Chinese insurance and auto stocks leading gains although a sharp slump in shares of European retailer Esprit limited the benchmark’s move higher.

The Hang Seng index ended the morning session up 0.3 percent while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 0.6 percent.

Esprit Holdings shares fell over 21 percent, their sharpest drop in 14 years, after the resignation of the company’s chief executive which cast a cloud on the company’s restructuring plan.

Shares of Esprit were easily the most actively traded among Hang Seng constituents with more than six times the 30-day daily average volume changing hands in the morning session. Despite the losses, Esprit shares are still up 42.7 percent from their September 2011 lows.

Apart from Esprit, however, trading activity remained light as uncertainty over Spain’s bank bailout plan as well as the weekend’s election in Greece continues to keep investors on the sidelines and largely risk averse.

“The U.S. last night ended at session highs mostly on short covering and any upside over here is going to be capped by this lack of conviction ahead of Sunday’s Greece election,” said a Hong Kong-based trader at an Asian brokerage.

HSBC shares were the top gainers on the Hang Seng, up a percent by the midday trading break.

Goldman Sachs maintained its “buy” rating on the stock saying it prefered HSBC to Standard Chartered after HSBC turning its focus to fast-growth markets. Goldman has a “neutral” rating on Standard Chartered.

Standard Chartered shares rose 1.6 percent but are down 2.6 percent in the year-to-date, underperforming HSBC’s 10 percent rise.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8 percent while the large-cap focused CSI300 was up 1.2 percent with insurers the biggest boosts for the benchmarks after reports in local Chinese media said regulators were weighing expanding investment options for insurers.

China Life, the nation’s largest insurer by market-cap, rose 6.1 percent while China Ping An rose 5.8 percent. CPIC rose 6.1 percent.