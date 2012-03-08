Hong Kong, China shares rebound, consumer stocks strong

(Updates to close)

* HSI up 1.3 pct, Shanghai Comp climbs 1.1 pct

* Turnover lackluster ahead of China data releases

* Prada jumps on chatter of China luxury tax reduction

* China property strong after Goldman upgrade

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China shares snapped three-day losing streaks on Thursday, bolstered by consumer stocks and the beaten-down financial sector while investors waited for a slew of China data over the next few days.

But gains barely clawed back Wednesday’s losses and turnover was weak. Data on Friday is expected to show inflation slowing to 3.4 percent in February, according to a Reuters poll, but investors appeared to want to see all the coming data before committing more money to markets.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.3 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1 percent.

“March will be a month of consolidation. Along with data, corporate earnings will be key in showing the way forward,” said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong International Securities.

Chinese consumer names were standout outperformers. Want Want China surged 4.7 percent in almost triple its 30-day volume, hitting its highest level since getting listed in Hong Kong four years ago.

Traders cited multiple brokerage upgrades on Thursday following the Chinese snack maker’s better-than-expected 2011 earnings on Tuesday. On the week, Want Want is up 8.8 percent.

Foxconn International Holdings Ltd, among Apple Inc’s suppliers, jumped 5.2 percent after Apple launched its latest iPad that may prove enough for now to keep rivals at bay.

Chatter of a possible reduction in luxury goods taxes in the mainland from the ongoing annual meeting of China’s parliament bolstered Italian luxury brand Prada SpA.

Prada jumped 5 percent in triple its 30-day average volume to near all-time highs last reached July 27.

CHINA FINANCIALS, PROPERTY STRONGER

Chinese financials were strong on Thursday, with insurers rebounding after sharp losses over the previous three sessions. Ping An Insurance rose 5.1 percent in Hong Kong and 2 percent in Shanghai.

Larger rival China Life Insurance , the world’s largest insurer by market value, gained 1.4 percent in both Hong Kong and Shanghai, recovering some losses this week.

Chinese brokerages were strong after the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday the Chinese central bank was considering increasing investment quotas for foreign institutional investors.

Also supporting was news that China’s Shenzhen stock exchange tightening rules to fight speculation and curb market volatility of newly listed shares, including the temporary suspension of a company’s shares if they move by 10 percent or more on debut.

Citic Securities jumped 3.1 percent in Shanghai and 5.6 percent in Hong Kong. Haitong Securities and Huatai Securities gained 3.1 and 3.9 percent in Shanghai respectively.

Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate rose 4.6 percent to HK$4.62, leading gains in the sector with traders citing a Goldman Sachs note that raised its target price to HK$7.44 and cited Evergrande as a top pick.

In the same note, Goldman Sachs’ Chinese property analysts said there is increasingly evidence that local governments are ready to give more support to sustaining the volume recovery in the sector.

Longfor Properties, another of Goldman’s top picks, gained 1 percent. Its peer Agile Property ended down 2.5 percent despite reporting 2011 earnings that bettered expectations, reversing a 2.4 percent gain at midday with investors electing to take profit. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)