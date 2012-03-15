HK shares eke out gain, developers drag Shanghai to 3-wk low

(Updates to close)

* HSI up 0.2 pct, Shanghai Comp sheds 0.8 pct

* Tencent hits 8-mth high, pulls HSI into the black

* Chinese developers stay weak on deflated easing hopes

* Chinese banks weak on renewed fund raising fears

* Chongqing-related stocks weak after official’s ouster

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares eked out a small gain on Thursday, thanks largely to a 4.1 percent jump for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which late on Wednesday reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter revenue.

Mainland Chinese markets were weaker for a second-straight session, with the Shanghai Composite Index closing at its lowest since Feb. 21, shedding 0.8 percent to 2,373.8.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slid 0.5 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index inched up 0.2 percent.

Shares of Chinese property developers were a big drag on both the Shanghai and Hong Kong markets. Investors continued to shift funds away from the stocks, which had been a key part of the broader market’s rally this year.

Earlier, investors bet that Beijing would relax its aggressive policies and curbs on the property sector, with the world’s second-largest economy slowing.

But Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao dashed those hopes on Wednesday, reiterating that the current strong measures curbs would stay in place.

“Chinese property stocks are a straight sell after Premier Wen’s comments yesterday, but it does not mean we are staying ‘risk off’ on Chinese equities,” said Benjamin Chang, chief executive at LBN Advisors, which manages $450 million worth of assets in two China funds.

Strength in Tencent helped offset the weakness among Chinese developers and financial stocks. China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country’s largest developer by market value, ended down 2.7 percent after posting 2011 earnings at midday that were slightly better than a Thomson Reuters Starmine consensus.

In the mainland, weakness in the Shanghai property sub-index stood out among sector peers. It shed 2.5 percent, with Poly Real Estate down 2.6 percent.

Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong, most of which are expected to report earnings from next week, were also broadly weaker on renewed fears of fund raising in the sector.

The mainland’s fifth-largest lender, Bank of Communications (BoComm) , said it would unveil plans later on Thursday for a 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) private share placement.

Trading in BoComm shares was suspended in Hong Kong and Shanghai, but China Construction Bank (CCB), the mainland’s second-largest lender, slipped 1 percent, while smaller rival, China Merchants Bank lost 0.9 percent.

Turnover in Hong Kong and Shanghai both decreased on Thursday from Wednesday.

Chongqing-related stocks were also broadly lower in the mainland Chinese markets after Chinese state media reported that Bo Xilai had been removed from his position as Communist Party chief in the southwest Chinese municipality.

Chongqing Brewery, plagued by boardroom problems in the past few months, was among the hardest hit, slumping 8.2 percent. Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd lost 3.3 percent.

CORPORATE EARNINGS IN FOCUS

Tencent, China’s biggest internet company by revenue, testing an eight-month high after reporting a forecast-beating 43 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue. Volume was more than double its 30-day average.

One concern for Tencent investors last year, during which shares fell 7.6 percent, was the company’s aggressive expansion into new businesses that could lead to a contraction of profit margins and distract from core activity.

But Wednesday’s indication that management was moderating its investment plan this year reassured investors, analysts said.

China Mobile Ltd, the world’s biggest wireless carrier by subscribers, ended up 0.5 percent, reversing midday losses of 0.5 percent after posting 2011 earnings at the midday trading break that were largely in line with expectations.

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd closed down 0.8 percent, paring midday losses of about 2.2 percent after posting 2011 earnings at the lunch break. Net profit mildly lagged forecasts despite tripling from 2010.

Among the flurry of companies due to post earnings on Friday, Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (CHALCO) and China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co Ltd each slipped 0.7 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)