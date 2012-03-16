Hong Kong shares weaken; Shanghai gain barely trims weekly loss

(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.4 pct

* Shanghai still poised for worst week in 3 mths

* Ping An weak after posting in-line earnings

* Galaxy, Li & Fung strong after broker upgrades

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent on Friday morning as financial stocks slipped on concerns about the outlook for earnings and the need for the sector to raise more capital, but the market was still set to finish the week stronger.

Turnover was running near its lowest in a month as traders and investors waited for a slew of corporate earnings reports later in the day and through next week.

The situation was reversed on the mainland, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.4 percent but on track to post its biggest weekly loss in three months.

At the lunch break, the Hang Seng Index was sitting near support at 21,302, while the Shanghai Composite was just under resistance at 2,403, its peak on Thursday.

Ping An Insurance , the world’s second-largest life insurer by market value, was among the top drags on benchmark indices on concerns about its investment returns, despite fourth quarter profits being close to expectations.

Its shares fell 2.6 percent in Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai.

Bank of Communications (BoComm) produced a rare gain among Chinese financials in Hong Kong, rising 1.3 percent after China’s fifth-largest lender said it would raise $8.9 billion to meet tighter capital requirements by placing shares with existing shareholders such as HSBC and the country’s finance ministry.

“I think most people are expecting Chinese banks, particularly the smaller, non-state owned ones, to be raising funds this year. BoComm’s plan is perhaps the best they can muster, without diluting shareholders’ stakes too much,” said Alan Lam, Julius Baer’s Greater China equity analyst.

The Hong Kong market is up more than 15 percent this year while Shangahi has put on just under 8 percent, but Lam expects mainland markets to outperform in 2012.

“Foreign investors still expect Beijing to loosen more aggressively than mainland investors do, but they could be disappointed with Beijing likely to remain cautious,” he said.

Galaxy Entertainment was among the top percentage gainers, climbing 7.1 percent in midday volume that was more than double its 30-day average. Nomura upgraded the Macau casino operator to a “buy” and lifted its target price from HK$21 to HK$24.20 after its 2011 profit more than tripled.

Shares of Li & Fung, manager of supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp , rose as much as 7 percent to their highest since May on above-average volume on an upgrade by Goldman Sachs upgrade and more data suggesting the U.S. economy is gaining momentum.

The company’s shares have surged by a third this year, largely on an improving U.S. economy and an expansion strategy that aims to diversify its revenue sources. (Editing by John Mair)