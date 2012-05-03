Hong Kong shares snap winning streak, but China climbs

(Updates to close)

* HSI slips 0.3 pct, CSI300 up 0.3 pct

* More China macro clarity needed for gains: strategist

* China banks weak after Temasek trims stakes in CCB, BOC

* Brokerages strong in China, help reverse midday losses

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered their first loss in three sessions on Thursday, dragged by Chinese banks after Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings priced the sale of stakes in two of China’s largest at the bottom of an indicative range.

Mainland Chinese markets reversed midday losses, with the CSI300 Index ending 0.3 percent up, to its highest close since Nov. 15. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent at its highest in seven weeks, although market volume sunk 20 percent from Wednesday.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings slid 1.4 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 21,249.5, retreating further from March closing highs at about 21,353, which it briefly tested on Wednesday.

“If we go any higher from here, it will probably lead to a fresh 2012 high and there’s no reason for that to happen right now, with China’s economic data still lacking clarity and earnings looking dire,” said Edward Huang, a strategist with Haitong Securities International.

The Hang Seng Index is currently 2.3 percent below the 2012 high of 21,760.3, recorded on Feb. 20.

On Thursday, China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of China (BOC) each slid 3.1 percent, to HK$5.97 and HK$3.16 respectively. Both were top drags on benchmark indices in Hong Kong.

Their losses weighed on the broader Chinese banking sector in the territory, with a gauge of Chinese financials down 1.2 percent. In Shanghai, CCB slipped 0.8 percent, while BOC lost 0.3 percent.

Temasek sold about 1.61 billion CCB H-shares at HK$5.99 each and some 3.08 billion BOC H-shares at HK$3.13 per share, the term sheets showed. It was not immediately clear who bought the shares.

Temasek’s move is seen as an attempt to rebalance its financial sector exposure after it bought a $2.3 billion stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) from Goldman Sachs last month.

While shares of Chinese banks have broadly rebounded in 2012 after steep 2011 losses, the “Big Four” banks are coming off weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings posted last week. A slowing Chinese economy and rising funding costs are expected to weigh more heavily on them than on their smaller peers.

China’s non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed on Thursday that the services sector cooled last month, retreating to 56.1 from March’s 10-month high of 58.

The softer reading underscores the two manufacturing PMI figures for April - one official, one from HSBC - which showed weakness among smaller enterprises despite improved headline figures.

Strength in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and China Mobile helped limit losses on the day as investors chased gains in two of 2012’s top performers.

Tencent is up 58 percent this year, partly on spill-over optimism from Facebook’s coming IPO. China Mobile is up more than 17 percent, outperforming sector rivals China Unicom after lagging in 2011.

BROKERAGES HELP CHINA EDGE GAINS

In mainland China, strength in the brokerage sector helped benchmark indices reverse midday losses as investors cheered the A-share market outperformance in April, which featured higher turnover.

Citic Securities and Haitong Securities jumped 2.8 and 2 percent apiece, extending gains after China’s securities regulator said on Monday it would reduce transaction fees for trades on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

The CSI300 Index, which tracks listings on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, surged 7 percent in April, while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 5.9 percent that month. During 2010 and 2011, both indexes fell more than 30 percent.

In April, there was an 0.4 percent gain for the MSCI Asia ex-Japan and increases of 4.1 percent and 3.5 percent for China Enterprises Index and MSCI China, respectively.

The good day for brokerages helped offset weakness in property-related sectors after Chinese media reported several banks in Shanghai, including ICBC, have withdrawn their discounted mortgage offers, raising fears that property sales could drop further.

China’s home prices fell in April for the eighth month in a row while transactions declined in most cities, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

Poly Real Estate lost 0.2 percent while Anhui Conch Cement fell 2.5 percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke closed down 2 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)