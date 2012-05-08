Hong Kong shares weak, China slides on property fears

(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.1 pct, CSI300 slides 1 pct

* China developers weak, hit by declining weekly sales volume

* Best time to make money from Chinese property “behind us”: BofA-ML

* Chinese brokers weak, but further upside seen

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - China shares were poised to snap a four-day winning streak on Tuesday as they dragged Hong Kong markets into the red at midday, dogged by weakness in Chinese property developers.

Chinese official media also confirmed on Tuesday that the country’s largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), had suspended mortgage discounts for first-time home buyers, accentuating fears that a sector pivotal to the world’s second-largest economy could tank.

The Hang Seng Index reversed early gains to close down 0.1 percent at midday, with Chinese financials and property among its top drags. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.4 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7 percent, while the broader CSI300 Index shed nearly 1 percent in elevated turnover, retreating from two-month and six-month closing highs respectively.

“Top-down strategically, we think the best time to make money from property is behind us. There will be short term trading opportunities here and there, but a growing concern will be profits,” said David Cui, Bank of America-Merril Lynch’s chief China equity strategist.

The Shanghai property sub-index was an underperformer, down 1 percent, with Poly Real Estate down 2.9 percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke declined 1.3 percent.

In Hong Kong, Agile Property slid 4.2 percent in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average. Longfor Properties slipped 1.5 percent.

In a note to clients on Tuesday, Credit Suisse analysts said primary market volumes in the mainland physical property market declined 8 percent last week from the previous week.

In a separate note, they said the ICBC move confirmed their view that the first-home mortgage rate was market-driven and a policy indicator, suggesting that this development should not be seen as a major negative for the sector.

“On the same token...the 40 percent rally for China property year to date probably was at least partially based on this misbelief,” Credit Suisse property analysts, headed by Du Jinsong, said in the second note.

CHINESE BROKERS STRONG ON REFORM PUSH

Chinese brokerages, among the hottest sector in 2012 on expectation that they could stand to gain from further reforms to the mainland financial markets, were weaker as investors took profit.

Citic Securities lost 2 percent in Shanghai and 1.7 percent in Hong Kong. Haitong Securities slipped 2.8 percent in Shanghai and 0.4 percent in Hong Kong.

Citic Securities has jumped more than 26 percent in Hong Kong in 2012, while Haitong has risen more than 4 percent since its H-share debut on April 27.

Mainland Chinese markets have been bolstered by reform efforts by regulators, with many brokerages expecting the A-share market to continue outperforming its offshore, H-share counterparts, at least in the short term.

Among the developments that emerged over a two-day financial innovation conference in Beijing, regulators said that retail investors in China would soon be able to trade in a nationwide over-the-counter market for non-public companies similar to the U.S. OTC Bulletin Board.

In a note to clients on Tuesday, CICC strategists said that while government support was favourable for the A-share market, economic fundamentals remained uncertain, adding that it was not possible to call a bottom in the slump in earnings for Chinese companies.

CICC follows a string of brokerages this week that have warned of more possible earnings downgrades in 2012. BofA-ML’s Cui said in a report on Tuesday that he expected continued labour cost pressure to further squeeze margins and market earnings. (Editing by Nick Macfie)