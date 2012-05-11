Hong Kong, China shares bleed, inflation data fails to cheer

(Updates to midday)

* HSI slips 1.2 pct, CSI300 down 0.3 pct

* China growth proxies weak, inflation data dashes easing hopes

* Brace for more disappointment in April data -Julius Baer

* Sands China strong after HSI inclusion

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares tumbled for a seventh straight day on Friday, after China’s April inflation figures were largely in line with estimates, further dousing hopes of near-term easing despite signs of a steeper slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Chinese central bank moved to dampen such expectations after it warned late on Thursday of continued inflation risks. Underwhelming import data earlier in the day sparked concerns that domestic demand, seen by some as among the Chinese economy’s last line of defence, could be slowing more than expected.

Mainland Chinese markets were also weaker at midday, but continued to outperform Hong Kong markets. The CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were both down 0.3 percent.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slumped 1.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.2 percent to 19,989.5, dipping below the April low of 20,035.

A close beneath that level could trigger more losses, with the next chart support for the Hang Seng Index seen at its 200-day moving average, a level it has not finished under since Feb. 2 and currently at 19,869.3.

“We need to brace ourselves for more disappointment from remaining data. Retail sales should clarify whether domestic demand is slowing as much as the import data suggests, since the processing trade is also part of imports,” said Alan Yuen, Julius Baer’s Greater China equity analyst.

Data for China’s April industrial output, fixed-asset investment and retail sales is expected later on Friday.

“But a big correction in the markets like the one we saw last year is not likely because this time round Beijing has still got a lot of tools left to engineer a bottoming,” Yuen added.

Still, with most expecting the Chinese economy to bottom in the second quarter, Yuen expects the April data to create more uncertainty going into the next month’s figures, which could lead to steeper losses in Hong Kong than China.

The CSI300 and Shanghai Composite are already outperforming the Hong Kong benchmarks in the year to date, largely on the back of a strong April showing.

In a measure of that trend, the A-H premium, which measures the spread between mainland listed A-shares and Hong Kong-listed H-shares, hit the highest since Dec. 1.

The China Enterprises Index is down 6.8 and the Hang Seng Index down 5.2 percent this week, both poised for the worst weekly losses since the week ending Sep. 25 last year. The CSI300 is down 2.5 percent while the Shanghai Composite has lost 1.9 percent this week.

GROWTH PROXIES WEAK, SANDS CHINA UP ON HSI INCLUSION

On Friday, Chinese financials and energy majors, barometers of demand, were among the top drags in both markets. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 2 percent in Hong Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.

Shares of the country’s largest coal producer, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , lost 2.6 percent in Hong Kong and 0.4 percent in Shanghai.

Investors also took profits on some of this year’s outperformers. Citic Securities slipped 1.4 percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 percent in Shanghai. For 2012, it is still up 23 percent in Hong Kong and 32 percent in Shanghai.

Sands China rose 1.4 percent, boosted by news it will become the 49th constituent of the Hang Seng Index on June 4, also the first Macau casino to do so.

According to Citi analysts, the Sands China move could trigger additional buying by index-funds and other index-related products by an amount equivalent to 2.1 times of its average trading volume.

Its sector rival Galaxy Entertainment was also strong, gaining 1.9 percent to HK$22.05 after Citi analysts uppped their target price for the stock to HK$31 from HK$21.65 to reflect expected improvement in margins. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Michael Watson)