Hong Kong shares slip 0.3 pct, China up on consumption policy boost

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered a second-straight loss on Thursday, reversing midday gains as losses in the financial sector deepened in the afternoon after European markets opened lower.

Investors were wary of chasing gains in the outperformers after some were caught out by Tuesday’s short-covering rally and suffered as the Hang Seng Index produced its worst loss in six months on Wednesday.

But mainland Chinese markets were stronger, led by consumer-related names after Beijing unveiled subsidies for energy-saving home appliances as a part of steps to boost domestic consumption in the world’s second-largest economy.

The CSI300 Index gained 1.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4 percent, their best daily gains since May 2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.4 percent.

Turnover in the mainland on Thursday was slightly higher than Wednesday‘s, but was some way below average. In Hong Kong, bourse turnover fell more than 10 percent from Wednesday’s levels.

The Hang Seng Index ended at 19,200.9, slipping further from its 200-day moving average, now near 19,816, suggesting further weakness in the near term.

“People are still rather cautious after the last two days, although there was some buying on the dip after yesterday’s steep fall,” said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities’ vice-president for equity sales.

On Thursday, HSBC Holdings lost 1 percent and was the Hang Seng benchmark’s top drag with investors unconvinced by the Europe’s largest bank’s assertion that it is on track to meet its return-on-equity and other financial goals.

AIA Group Ltd was also weak, slipping 1.1 percent after bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc said it will sell its shares in the Asian insurer after a lock-up period expires in early September.

Weakness in financials outweighed strength in Tencent Holdings, which rose 2.5 percent after posting a forecast-beating 2.8 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Wednesday.

Tencent had slumped 4.5 percent on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement after sector peer Sina Corp, which posted underwhelming quarterly earnings late on Tuesday, warned of further losses this year.

Thursday’s gain helped cut Tencent’s loss this month to 7.8 percent. For this year, it is up 44 percent and trading at 23.3 times forward 12-month earnings, a 16 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

CHINA CONSUMPTION STORY

Chinese home appliance manufacturers and automakers were broadly stronger after Beijing announced 26.5 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) in subsidies for energy-saving home appliances to lift domestic consumption.

In the same announcement late on Wednesday, the cabinet also said it would spend 6 billion yuan to encourage purchases of fuel-efficient small cars.

The announcement bolstered expectations of further policy moves, particularly after data last week suggested the Chinese economy slowed more than expected in April, leading to calls for more aggressive action.

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd rose 2.4 percent and Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd gained 5.9 percent in strong volume. Before Thursday, GOME was down 32 percent this year, while Haier had jumped 28.9 percent.

But underscoring divergent trends within China’s consumer sector, retailers were mixed.

Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd slipped 2.2 percent after UBS analysts initiated coverage with a “sell” rating, citing the company’s overexpansion as the main factor behind its slowing sales growth.