Hong Kong snaps 4-day losing streak, China up again

(Updates to close)

* HSI up 0.6 pct, CSI300 rise 1.6 pct

* Weak trading volumes suggest gains lack conviction

* Media report boosts Chinese infrastructure-related sectors

* Macau gaming hit by speculation May revenue to disappoint

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, lifted by Chinese growth proxies after local media reported Beijing will fast-track approvals of infrastructure investment to combat sluggish growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday the government had sought project proposals by the end of June, even for those initially earmarked for the end of the year, underlining a call by Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday for policies to maintain growth.

Mainland Chinese markets produced a second-straight gain, but trading volume in both markets were lackluster, suggesting investors stayed cautious. Gains in Hong Kong was mostly on short covering, with little fresh buying seen.

The CSI300 Index, which tracks the biggest 300 listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 1.6 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent. Shanghai’s volume was 21 percent below its 20-day moving average.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong firmed 1.2 percent, while the Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 percent. Hong Kong bourse turnover rose from Monday, but stayed slightly below average.

“Judging from market volume, there is not much fresh buying,” Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong International Securities, said about Tuesday’s trading.

To follow-up the news on infrastructure projects, Huang said he expects more Chinese policy support but “Europe remains the key risk.”

Chinese infrastructure-related stocks and other sectors seen as more growth-sensitive were among Tuesday’s leading lights. In Hong Kong, China Communication Construction jumped 7.8 percent to its highest since May 4.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry surged 6.9 percent in Hong Kong, extending a bounce off 4-month lows last Friday. It also gained 7.2 percent in Shenzhen, rebounding from a six-week low.

Chinese developers were also strong. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke gained 3.9 percent, while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate jumped 5.4 percent.

In Hong Kong, Evergrande was among the sector’s leading performers, up 8.4 percent in strong volume. Hang Seng Index component China Overseas Land & Investment rose 3.9 percent.

Some of these names are also among the worst performers in 2011. Zoomlion slumped 38 percent in Hong Kong last year while the Hang Seng Index had a 20 percent loss.

With weak data suggesting China slowed more than expected in April, investors are expecting Beijing to act, but in a more discriminating manner than the 4 trillion yuan stimulus launched during the 2008-2009 financial crisis that severely inflated prices.

PATCHES OF WEAKNESS ABOUND

Investors will be closely watching the next batch of economic data, due in about two weeks. May’s HSBC China Flash PMI, a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity, is expected on Thursday.

The Macau gaming sector was broadly weaker, with traders citing several brokerage reports warning of possible revenue disappointments in May.

Galaxy Entertainment slumped 5 percent, while Wynn Macau slid 4.2 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume.

Shares of high-end fashion group Ports Design Ltd, which resumed trading after being suspended for nearly two months, plunged 38 percent after its chairman resigned for failing to disclose financial transactions.

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings produced its third straight loss, losing 2.7 percent partly on Facebook Inc’s underwhelming debut. It is now down 13.4 percent in May. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)