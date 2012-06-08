Hong Kong, China shares slide, Beijing rate cut hurts banks

(Updates to close)

* HSI down 0.9 pct, slips 0.3 pct this week

* CSI300 declines 0.7 pct, slumps 4.1 pct this week

* Chinese banks dive on expected NIM pressure after easing moves

* Resources strong, but Anhui Conch Cement slammed after profit warning

By Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares declined on Friday, dragged by Chinese banks on fears that China’s surprise interest rate cut late on Thursday could hurt their profitability, dragging the benchmark index down for a fifth straight week.

The timing of Beijing’s announcement, after markets in Asia closed on Thursday and ahead of scheduled May data releases over this weekend, triggered some concern that the economic numbers may be worse than expected.

Mainland Chinese markets closed out their worst weekly performance since mid-December with a fourth-straight daily loss, with the large cap-focused CSI300 Index slipping 0.7 percent on the day. It dived 4.1 percent this week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 percent on Friday. This week, it slipped 0.3 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2.8 percent after a 1.3 percent loss on Friday.

In what was its first rate cut since 2008, the People’s Bank of China reduced benchmark lending and deposit rates by 25 basis points and longer-dated time deposit rates by 30 to 40 basis points in a unexpected announcement.

The cut could pressure net interest margins at lenders and lead to a lowering of bank earnings forecasts, analysts said. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) slumped 4.9 percent in Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai.

“The government’s main goal right now is clearly to maintain some form of stability in the broader economy,” said Zhong Hua, a Shanghai-based equity strategist with Guotai Junan Securities.

“But the lowering of the lending rate floor and the lifting of the deposit rate ceiling is going to hurt the margins of the Chinese banks, which is why the sector is weak today,” he added.

On Friday, China’s top five banks broke ranks with monetary policy on Friday, deciding not to pass on a cut in the official deposit rate and instead taking advantage of relaxed interest-rate controls to keep savings rates unchanged.

Credit Suisse analysts said banks may find it difficult to cut deposit rates, given that deposit growth is lagging loan growth as wealth management products cannibalise deposits.

They estimates bank margins will be hit by 7 to 8 basis points, with joint stock banks affected more.

Shares of smaller banks such as China Merchants and Minsheng Bank fell more than larger peers in Shanghai, as they have less flexibility on deposit pricing.

Guosen Securities said in a note on Friday that market performance in the longer term will largely depend on the Europe debt crisis clearing up and data for June suggesting lower financing costs have reversed sagging loan growth in China.

CHINA CYCLICALS STRONG, BUT SLOWDOWN FEARS LINGER

The overwhelming weakness among the Chinese banking sector outweighed strength in other sectors sensitive to growth in the world’s second-largest economy that have bore the brunt of the May sell-off.

The country’s largest coal producer, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd rose 2 percent from a near three-year low in Hong Kong and gained 0.2 percent in Shanghai.

The Chinese property sector were mostly stronger in Hong Kong. Evergrande jumped 7.2 percent in almost twice its 30-day average volume, while Agile Property gained over 4 percent.

Analysts at HSBC said in a note that sectors such as property, utilities and materials generally outperformed in 30 to 60 days following the rate cut cycle in 2008, as they benefited from lower interest costs.

But in a sign that the real economy was still feeling the strains, top cement producer Anhui Conch warned that its first-half net profit would fall more than 50 percent year-on-year due to weak demand and falling product prices.

Anhui shares slumped 3.8 percent in Hong Kong and 2.8 percent in Shanghai. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)