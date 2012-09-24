Hong Kong shares dip, infrastructure & financials lift China

(updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.1 pct, H-shares index down 0.4 pct

* Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct, CSI300 up 0.7 pct

* Infrastructure, large-cap financials lift China A-shares

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were off to a sluggish start on Monday after three straight weeks of gains as investors locked in some gains ahead of the quarter-end while China markets recovered slightly from their worst week in eleven months.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.1 percent by the midday trading break while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 0.4 percent.

“You’ve had streaks of risk appetite and now there’s some skepticism heading into the fourth quarter,” said Tom Kaan, a director at Hong Kong-based Louis Capital Markets.

In Hong Kong, short-selling was 6.9 percent of overall market turnover in the morning session although it accounted for 50.1 percent of the traded volume in Cathay Pacific partly on worries that the territorial spat between China and Japan would lead to more passenger cancellations.

On the mainland, the CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzen listings rose 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent.

“In China the market is looking for some sort of conclusive stimulus and there’s cause for optimism but we’re in a sort of market in which a lot of people will see a 5 percent gain and will want to take some money off the table,” said Kaan.

Last Thursday, Chinese stocks on the mainland hit their lowest levels since early 2009 spurring talk once again that the government would take steps to prop up the market.

Chinese infrastructure-related sectors, particularly cement and construction equipment makers, saw healthy gains along with banks and insurers that were the biggest boosts for the mainland stock markets.

Shares of heavy machinery makers Zoomlion Heavy Industry and Technology Ltd and Sany Heavy rose more than 3 percent. Zoomlion shares in Hong Kong were up 1.9 percent and have risen nearly 17 percent since hitting their year-low earlier this month.

Cement producer Anhui Conch was up 3.3 percent.

Shares of top insurers, China Life and Ping An , seen as proxies for the domestic markets, were up 1.5 percent and 1.9 percent respectively and among the biggest supports for mainland indices.

Analysts at Citigroup remain cautious on Chinese equities which are poised to lag Asian peers for a third year running as a slowing global and domestic economy takes its toll on corporate earnings and profit margins.

The Shanghai Composite is down 7.5 percent so far this year compared to 11.9 percent rise for the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index.

“The underperformance of the Chinese equity market suggests that it has largely priced in no significant policy changes either to stabilize the economy in the near term or to rebalance the Chinese economy in the longer term,” said analysts at Citigroup in a note.

China’s leadership transition, widely expected to get underway mid-October with the announcement of the date of the 18th Party Congress, might pave the way for more conclusive steps from Beijing to support the economy and the market, according to the analysts.