Hong Kong and China shares stage mild recovery, banks lead

* HSI up 0.5 pct, H-shares index up 0.5 pct

* Shanghai Comp up 0.3 pct, bounces off 2000-points mark

* Esprit extends losses on broker downgrades after results

* Financials lead mainland markets, brokers up

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares recovered slightly on Thursday led by banks and property developers with gains largely attributed to quarter-end portfolio adjustments ahead of the week-long holiday in China next week.

The Hang Seng index ended the morning session up 0.5 percent, bringing its gains so far this month to 5.8 percent. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms also rose 0.5 percent.

Chinese shares rose for the first time in three days with the Shanghai Composite up 0.3 percent bouncing off its lowest close since February 2009.

The CSI300 index of top locally listed Shanghai and Shenzhen firms was also up 0.3 percent.

While both Hong Kong and China shares opened lower after taking a lead from weak markets in the U.S. and Europe overnight but pared losses as investors hunted for bargains in index heavyweights. Trading volumes remained low.

“This is mostly month-end window dressing coupled with long weekends in the region that’s lifted us off earlier lows,” said a Hong Kong-based trader at an Asian brokerage, referring to a common practice employed by fund managers to make minor changes in fund holdings at the end of a reporting period.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, a Hong Kong bellwether, rose 1.4 percent, making it the top performing stock among Hang Seng constituents.

Credit Suisse raised its rating on the Hong Kong property sector to “overweight” on Thursday on the back of a pick-up in transaction volumes which, according to the brokerage, has a bigger impact on shares than property prices.

Sun Hung Kai and Cheung Kong Holdings, unchanged on the day, are Credit Suisse’s top picks in the sector.

Hong Kong’s property sector is considered a key beneficiary of global monetary easing by central banks partly reflected in the sector’s outperformance this month.

The property sub-index is up 10.4 percent this month with the biggest gains coming after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of a third round of asset purchases.

Bucking the broader trend in the market retailer Esprit Holdings slipped another 4.2 percent after disappointing results gave way to brokers cutting their earnings forecasts for the company.

Citigroup slashed its estimate for Esprit’s 2013 earnings by 54 percent. The brokerage has a HK$9.36 target price on the stock suggesting a further 21 percent drop from current levels.

FINANCIALS UP IN CHINA

In China markets, large cap financials were the biggest boosts after the country’s central bank continued to inject cash into the banking system to fend off a credit crunch.

The People’s Bank of China bank has injected a net 365 billion yuan ($57.92 billion) into money markets this week, traders said, the largest weekly injection in history, as regulators struggle to maintain liquidity without producing inflation as forex inflows slow.

Bank of China rose 0.8 percent while Merchant’s Bank was up 0.9 percent.

Expectations of retail investors in China returning to the market following the Mid-Autumn festival holidays, with the Communist Party congress expected to take place later in October, also supported shares in the domestic brokerage sector.

Haitong Securities rose 1.8 percent while the country’s largest listed broker Citic Securities was up 1.5 percent.