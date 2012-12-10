Hong Kong shares hover near 16-month high, China firm

* HSI +0.4 pct, H-shares +0.7 pct

* CSI300 +0.5 pct, Shanghai Comp +0.5 pct

* Trade data weak, ind production backs recovery hopes

* China property gains again in HK, best performer this year

* CNOOC higher after Canada approves Nexen deal

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, led by China-related stocks, as hopes of an economic revival encouraged investors to load up on mainland-related property, banking and resource businesses.

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.4 percent to 22,285.7 by the midday trading break. The China Enterprises index rose 0.7 percent, outpacing gains in other Asian benchmarks.

In China, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings gained 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite also moved up 0.5 percent, bringing its rebound from a near four-year low on Dec. 4 to 6.3 percent.

Data showing weaker than expected Chinese export growth last month took some shine off weekend numbers that pointed to a recovery in industrial production although it did little to dent optimism in the stock market.

“At this point, bad data is not as much of a surprise for the market as good data is,” said Christian Keilland, head of trading at BTIG in Hong Kong.

“Investors in China, who have had two really miserable years, seem to be responding to change,” said Keilland alluding to comments from China’s new Communist Party chief, Xi Jinping, on fighting corruption and pushing reform.

Chinese property shares were leading gains on the day as investors continued to buy into one of this year’s strongest performing sectors in Hong Kong.

China Resources Land rose 2.8 percent and was the Hang Seng’s top performer. Monday’s climb brought its 2012 gains to 74.2 percent compared with 20.9 percent for the Hong Kong benchmark.

Mainland developer China Vanke, the biggest by sales, was up 1.4 percent and the largest boost for the CSI300. Vanke shares are up 24.9 percent this year, handily outperforming the CSI300’s 3.7 percent decline.

Goldman Sachs has turned bullish on the prospects of Chinese real estate developers, arguing that a recovery in sales as well as prices will lead to better profitability and earnings growth.

Greentown China Holdings, Longfor Properties Co Ltd and Vanke are among Goldman’s top picks in the sector.

Energy shares continued their recovery led by CNOOC as a major overhang in the form of regulatory approval for its $15.1 billion bid for Canada’s Nexen was removed over the weekend.

CNOOC shares rose 1.3 percent. The China oil major’s shares have recovered from the slump in August following its bid and are currently at their highest level since May.