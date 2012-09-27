FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Shanghai Composite bounces off lows, up more than 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

China's Shanghai Composite bounces off lows, up more than 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Composite surged as much as 3 percent in the afternoon session on Thursday with traders attributing the rise to speculation that authorities might take steps to prop up the mainland’s beleaguered stock markets.

The Shanghai Composite rose sharply, bouncing off its lowest levels since February 2009, with large-cap banking and energy shares leading the gains.

The CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 3.5 percent.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.