Kweichow Moutai shares rise after it rebuts contamination report
December 11, 2012 / 1:56 AM / in 5 years

Kweichow Moutai shares rise after it rebuts contamination report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares of premium liquor producer Kweichow Moutai rose as much as 4 percent in early trade on Tuesday after it said that it does not use any additives in its products.

Its statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange came after an anonymous online post on Sina.com over the weekend claimed that a lab report done by a Hong Kong testing agency showed excessive amounts of a harmful chemical in the company’s liquor.

Moutai shares were untraded all of Monday. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

