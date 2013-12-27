FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares gain for 3rd straight day in light volume
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 27, 2013 / 8:15 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares gain for 3rd straight day in light volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged up for a third straight session on Friday, buoyed by strong gains on the mainland, in light volume after a two-day Christmas holiday.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent for the day and 1.9 percent on the weak, but analysts warned that low trading volume meant the gains were still liable to be reversed. The China Enterprise Index of the leading mainland shares in Hong Kong was flat.

The gains in Hong Kong occurred after mainland shares had their best day in five weeks, with the Shanghai Composite Index gaining 1.4 percent.

Internet giant Tencent led the index, gaining 3.0 percent. China’s biggest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was the biggest drag, falling 0.6 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.