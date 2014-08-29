Hong Kong's main share index ends flat after 3 days of losses

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark index ended flat on Friday after three successive days of losses, supported partly by strength in mainland markets although lackluster corporate earnings capped gains.

The Hang Seng Index reversed the morning’s losses to end flat at 24,742.06 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.3 percent.

On the month, the indexes were down 0.1 and 1.5 percent, respectively, their first monthly loss in four. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom, Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)