Hong Kong shares close up 0.5 pct, utilities strong

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark index gaining for a third straight month, but strength in utilities and lacklustre turnover pointed to caution ahead of a fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.52 percent on the day and up 6.32 percent for the month at 21,680.08. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.56 percent on the day and up 4.67 percent this month at 11,826.76.

The Shanghai Composite Index snapped an eight-day winning streak, closing down 0.95 percent at 2,428.49 on weakness in developers. It gained 5.9 percent in February, its best monthly gain in 16 months.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese developers were weak after Shanghai reaffirmed its commitment to real estate curbs, dismissing expectations that the city will ease purchasing restrictions. Chinese Overseas Land & Investment Ltd was among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index, losing 2.5 percent.

* New World Developments Co Ltd closed down 0.2 percent despite reporting at midday an underlying profit for its fiscal first half that beat expectations. Before Wednesday, it had surged 71 percent this year. Market watchers told Reuters that while better than expectations, the upside surprise in New World’s earnings was not strong enough to match its share price gains.

* In a report to clients on Tuesday, Citibank China equity strategists said downside risks to corporate earnings should be limited but uneven among sectors, with upstream and monopolised sectors seeing better margins.

DAY AHEAD:

* Beijing is expected to post China’s Feb. official PMI on Thursday, a measure of activity in the manufacturing sector in the world’s second-largest economy. A Reuters poll suggests it may have edged up to 50.7 in February from 50.5 in January, a five-month high.

* Corporate earnings are expected from Citic Pacific Ltd and Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust, among others. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)