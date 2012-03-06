HK shares end down 2.2 pct, worst loss in 3 mths

HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slumped to the worst loss in three months on Tuesday as investors took profit in the financials and growth-sensitive sectors that led this year’s rally on concern that more attempts at fundraising could be priced at a discount.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.16 percent at 20,806.25. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 3.06 percent at 11,119.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index sunk to its worst loss in a month, finishing down 1.41 percent at 2,410.45 in relatively lacklustre A-share turnover.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* American International Group Inc priced the sale of its stake in AIA Group Ltd, widely seen as a quality name, at the bottom of expectations, suggesting market sentiment could be worsening. AIA slumped 8.4 percent to the lowest close since Feb. 17, accounting for at least half of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse.

* Chinese banks were also hit hard after investors feared the same could happen for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the mainland’s biggest lender, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc reportedly looking to cut its stake. ICBC slumped 3.8 percent to the lowest close in almost two months.

* Chinese automakers and materials were also hard hit, tracking weakness in growth-sensitive sectors in Asia-Pacific such as resources in Australia and steel and shippers in Korea. as investors took profit on outperformers this year. Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd sunk to the worst loss in more than five months, bleeding 9.9 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume. Before this week, it was up 47 percent in 2012. It has lost 14 percent in the first two days of this week.

DAY AHEAD:

* Hong Kong utilities provider Power Assets Holdings Ltd is among a slew of companies expected to post earnings on Wednesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)