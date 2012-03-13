HK shares close up 1 pct, Macau casinos hit jackpot

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Macau casino operators outperforming, but turnover in the broader market was sluggish ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.97 percent at 21,339.7. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.16 percent at 11,356.28.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.86 percent at 2,455.79, with energy counters strong after mainland media reported a possible increase in fuel prices.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Macau casinos operators outperformed, with traders citing an upgrade by Deutsche Bank analysts, who raised their projections for 2012 revenue growth in the sector from 20 to 25 percent after a site visit and upgraded earnings for all six stocks in the sector listed in Hong Kong. Among Deutsche’s top picks, Wynn Macau Ltd surged 8.6 percent to a near-six month high, SJM Holdings Ltd jumped 6.3 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd climbed 6.2 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume.

* Investors also continued to reward companies reporting strong earnings. Department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd gained 5.4 percent after posting 2011 earnings late on Monday that bettered expectations.

* Chinese property developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd soared 6.1 percent to HK$11.44 in more than double its 30-day average volume after its 2011 earnings beat expectations. Citi analysts reiterated their buy rating on the stock, raising their target price from HK$14.05 to HK$14.65.

DAY AHEAD:

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd are among a clutch of companies expected to post earnings on Wednesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)