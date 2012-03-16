Hong Kong shares end down 0.2 pct, post weekly gain

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower in thin Friday trade, with continued weakness in Chinese property plays offsetting strength in Li & Fung Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.17 percent on the day, but up 1.1 percent on the week at 21,317.85. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.22 percent on the day and down 0.35 percent this week at 11,216.39.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.3 percent at 2,404.74, powered by strength in consumer staples and materials stocks, but A-share turnover hit a one-week low. It lost 1.42 percent this week, the worst in more than two months.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd was among the top percentage gainers, climbing 6.6 percent in midday volume that was more than triple its 30-day average. Credit Suisse analysts raised their target price for the Macau casino operator from HK$20.80 to HK$24.80, maintaining an outperform rating after Galaxy said on Thursday that 2011 profit more than tripled from the year before.

* Li & Fung Ltd, manager of supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp , rose as much as 7 percent before closing up 2.7 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume on a Goldman Sachs upgrade and more data suggesting the U.S. economy is gaining momentum. The company’s shares have surged by a third this year, largely on an improving U.S. economy and an expansion strategy aimed at diversifying its revenue sources. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)