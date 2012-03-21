Hong Kong shares end down 0.2 pct in 4th straight loss

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped to a fourth-straight loss on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in the financial and property sectors as investors locked in profit ahead of key earnings, unwinding a rally at the start of the year.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.15 percent at 20,856.63. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.87 percent at 10,766.

The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early losses, finishing up 0.06 percent at 2,378.2.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese banks were weak ahead of their earnings reports. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, expected to be the first of the big four Chinese banks to announce earnings on Thursday ended flat, but smaller rival China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd, also posting results on Thursday, shed 1.5 percent.

* Aluminium Corp of China Ltd closed up 1.1 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume after mainland media reported that Beijing would step up efforts to consolidate the non-ferrous mining and smelting industries, a move seen benefiting larger players. It climbed as much as 6 percent intraday.

DAY AHEAD:

* The HSBC China flash purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for March, the earliest indictor of manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy this month, is expected on Thursday at 0230 GMT. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)