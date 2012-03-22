Hong Kong shares close up 0.2 pct, snap losing streak

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday, with strength in consumer stocks outweighing weakness in growth-sensitive names after a preliminary survey showed that industrial activity in China shrank for a fifth month in March.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.22 percent at 20,901.56. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.08 percent at 10,767.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.1 percent at 2,375.77, but off the day’s low, dragged by the materials sector as A-share turnover declined for a fifth-straight session, hitting the lowest in almost a fortnight.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Consumer stocks saw relative strength with the mainland’s Ministry of Commerce research institute saying that consumption would overtake investment as China’s biggest driver of economic growth in 2012 for the first time in more than a decade.

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd was the top boost on the Hang Seng Index, jumping 3 percent to the highest since last June. Footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd was also strong, up 3.2 percent and extending a rebound after a 6.6 percent slump in the four days leading up to its 2011 earnings on Wednesday that were largely in line with expectations.

* Chinese banks and oil majors were among the top drags, hurt by aggravated fears of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy after the HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI) fell back to 48.1 from February’s four-month high of 49.6. The China Enterprises Index extended its losing streak into a seventh session. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the first “Big Four” bank scheduled to post earnings after markets close, lost 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)