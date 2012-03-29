Hong Kong shares close down 1.3 pct, China plays weak

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell for a second straight day on Thursday, dragged lower by the Chinese banking and energy sectors, with disappointing corporate results suggesting the slowdown in China is hurting profitability more than expected.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.32 percent at 20,609.39. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 1.57 percent at 10,532.98

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.43 percent at 2,252.16, the lowest close in more than two months with A-share turnover staying weak. The benchmark has now retraced more than half its gains this year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* CNOOC Ltd slumped 3.3 percent in strong volume despite posting a forecast-matching 29 percent rise in 2011 net profit, dragged down by concerns over high costs relating to production expansion.

* Chinese banks were broadly weaker, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China (BOC) down 1.6 and 1.9 percent respectively ahead of their 2011 earnings reports after markets close on Thursday. Local government debt exposure remains a key drag, particularly for the larger state-owned banks, which are expected to back up government policy and could write off some of these debts, incurred as part of the 2009 stimulus.

* Bank of Communications (BoComm), China’s fifth-largest lender, bucked the broader market and sector weakness, rising 0.7 percent after posting a forecast-beating 30 percent rise in quarterly earnings late on Wednesday. More crucially, its non-performing loan ratio fell to 0.86 percent at the end of 2011 from 1.12 percent from a year earlier, even as the bad loan ratio for local government debts, which totalled 216 billion yuan ($34.25 billion), rose slightly from the last quarter. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)