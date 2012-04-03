Hong Kong shares end up 1.3 pct, snap losing streak

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak on a short squeeze in the Chinese property sector after several leading developers reported rising sales figures in March from the month before.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.3 percent at 20,791. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.9 percent at 10,859.5.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a three-day public holiday and will resume trading on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Local media reported that contracted sales for Evergrande grew 1.4 times in March from February, helping further dissipate gloom in the sector after 2011 corporate earnings were not as bad as some had feared. Evergrande, China’s fifth-largest developer by sales according to the China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC), surged 7.5 percent in almost double its 30-day average volume, bringing its gains this year to 42 percent.

* Embattled Hong Kong property giant Sun Hung Kai Properties produced its first gain in five days, with gains accelerating and volume for its call options sharply picking up after the company announced its owners will make their first public appearance later in the day. The 2 percent gain on Tuesday in Sun Hung Kai shares means the company recovered about a fifth of the $5.5 billion it has lost in market value since news of the arrest of its co-chairmen by Hong Kong’s corruption watchdog last week. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)