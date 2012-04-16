FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK shares end lower as profit warnings, placements bite
April 16, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 5 years

HK shares end lower as profit warnings, placements bite

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped on Monday as weak overseas markets, profit-warnings from Chinese companies and concern over the euro zone debt crisis trumped the longer-term positive of continued steps towards liberalisation of China’s currency.

The Hang Seng Index ended the morning session down 0.44 percent at 20,610.64, with financials the biggest drag. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies fell 0.84 percent, underperforming Asian peers.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.09 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China took a milestone step in turning the yuan into a global currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading band against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that further opens up its nascent financial markets.

* Profit warnings hit stocks of major Chinese airlines and steelmakers. China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd dropped 4.9 percent and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd fell 2.8 percent after warning that first-quarter profit could slide 50 percent. Flagship carrier Air China Ltd fell 2.6 percent. Angang Steel Co Ltd, which forecast a loss for the quarter, fell 2.8 percent.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd fell 0.8 percent after U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc offloaded a $2.3 billion stake to Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. Temasek now has a 1.3 percent stake in ICBC, a Temasek spokesman said. This includes ICBC shares that the state investor owns directly, and various stakes held by Temasek-linked companies. The deal lifted trading activity in Hong Kong, accounting for about a third of the day’s turnover.

* Renewed euro zone worries hit shares of HSBC Holdings Plc , the biggest weight on the Hang Seng Index. The bank fell 1.4 percent to HK$66.95, finding support intraday at the 200-day moving average around HK$66.53. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)

