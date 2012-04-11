HK shares end down 1.1 pct, HSI bounces off 200-day MA

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered a third straight loss on Wednesday, dragged by financial and resources-related sectors ahead of data that could suggest the slump in the world’s second-largest economy will last beyond the first quarter.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.06 percent at 20,140.67. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.88 percent at 10,503.83.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.13 percent at 2,308.92, as strength in property and gold stocks outweighed weakness in growth-sensitive sectors.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index finished near the top of its trading range after starting the day near the 200-day moving average at about 20,018, a level it has not finished below since February 1. A break below this level in accelerated volume could point to further losses.

* China Shipping Development Co Ltd slumped 7.6 percent after warning late on Tuesday that it expected to post a net loss for the first quarter on weak demand and an oversupply of shipping capacity leading to a fall in freight rates.

* Chinese banks, which have underperformed the broader market this year, were still weak. The mainland’s biggest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, closed down 1 percent, paring losses after earlier nearing a more than two-month low.

DAY AHEAD:

* Figures for China’s foreign exchange reserves, money supply and loan growth are expected from Tuesday to Sunday, with first-quarter GDP and March industrial output, urban investment and retail sales scheduled for Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)