Hong Kong shares close up 0.3 pct, off lows

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher in choppy Tuesday trade, bouncing off an earlier decline on strength in most Chinese banks after Bank of Beijing Co Ltd posted forecast-busting quarterly earnings late on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.26 percent at 20,677.16. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.06 percent at 10,817.16.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished a turbulent session flat at 2,388.83, with financials strong as A-share turnover climbed for a third day, hitting the highest since March 14.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Bourse turnover improved for the first time in four sessions, but remained more than 6 percent below its 20-day average.

* Smaller Chinese banks saw modest gains after Shanghai-listed Bank of Beijing posted first-quarter earnings after the market closed on Monday. China Citic Bank Corp Ltd rose 1.1 percent. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, due to post quarterly earnings on Wednesday and the first among the “Big Four” Chinese banks to do so, edged up 0.3 percent.

* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd gained 1.3 percent after the company said it had agreed to buy 29.9 percent of imported coking coal supplier Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd for HK$2.39 billion ($307.92 million) to strengthen its downstream logistics operations. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)