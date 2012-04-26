FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up 0.8 pct, China Unicom soars
April 26, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 0.8 pct, China Unicom soars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose in weak Thursday trade, helped by a 4 percent jump in China Unicom after it reported strong quarterly profit growth, as the ongoing earnings season drove major price moves in the market.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.8 percent at 20,809.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong closed up 0.9 percent at 10,911.6.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent at 2,404.7, dragged by property developers after mainland media reported that Shanghai’s city government has no plans for fresh assistance to would-be home buyers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Unicom produced its best daily performance since Jan. 17 to close at its highest in more than a month. China’s second-largest cell phone operator reported late on Wednesday a surge in first-quarter profit as subscriber demand for data offset hefty handset subsidies paid to phone makers.

* BYD Co Ltd, a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, slumped 5 percent in Hong Kong after posting a 90 percent slide in quarterly profit late on Wednesday. It was hit by a slowdown in the world’s largest car market and losses in its solar business.

* China Everbright International Ltd soared 8.2 percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume after the brother of ousted Chongqing party leader Bo Xilai, the main figure in a growing Chinese political scandal, resigned as its vice chairman. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

