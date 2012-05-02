FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up 1 pct at 6-week high
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 1 pct at 6-week high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at a six-week high on Wednesday, driven by strength in financials spurred by data that showed the pace of growth in U.S. and Chinese manufacturing picking up in April.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.02 percent at 21,309.08. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.59 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.76 percent at 2,438.44, a seven-week high as bourse A-share turnover spiked to near April highs set last week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse surged to its highest since April 16, also marking the first time it was above its 20-day moving average since then. The Hang Seng Index tested March closing highs, seen at about 21,353 recorded on March 15, before finishing below that level.

* Investors were seen rotating into Chinese banks and insurers, particularly for those that reported sector leading quarterly earnings, but market watchers said these moves were largely tactical after Tuesday’s favourable April PMI readings. Citic Bank and Minsheng Bank, among those that posted stronger quarterly profits last week, rose 2 and 1.4 percent in Hong Kong, respectively.

* China’s April PMI, which suggest the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy could be bottoming out, also spurred strong gains for growth-sensitive stocks such as Jiangxi Copper and Zijin Mining. Zijin jumped 2.7 percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.