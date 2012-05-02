Hong Kong shares close up 1 pct at 6-week high

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at a six-week high on Wednesday, driven by strength in financials spurred by data that showed the pace of growth in U.S. and Chinese manufacturing picking up in April.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.02 percent at 21,309.08. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.59 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.76 percent at 2,438.44, a seven-week high as bourse A-share turnover spiked to near April highs set last week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse surged to its highest since April 16, also marking the first time it was above its 20-day moving average since then. The Hang Seng Index tested March closing highs, seen at about 21,353 recorded on March 15, before finishing below that level.

* Investors were seen rotating into Chinese banks and insurers, particularly for those that reported sector leading quarterly earnings, but market watchers said these moves were largely tactical after Tuesday’s favourable April PMI readings. Citic Bank and Minsheng Bank, among those that posted stronger quarterly profits last week, rose 2 and 1.4 percent in Hong Kong, respectively.

* China’s April PMI, which suggest the slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy could be bottoming out, also spurred strong gains for growth-sensitive stocks such as Jiangxi Copper and Zijin Mining. Zijin jumped 2.7 percent in almost triple its 30-day average volume. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)